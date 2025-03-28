Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$225.41 and traded as low as C$215.01. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$215.25, with a volume of 498 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$225.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$223.45.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions.

