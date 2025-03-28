Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$225.41 and traded as low as C$215.01. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$215.25, with a volume of 498 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CTC
Canadian Tire Stock Down 3.1 %
About Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is a Dividend King?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.