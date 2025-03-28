Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0798 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 26.5% increase from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,831. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

Get Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF alerts:

About Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.