Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1376 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 26.4% increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA CGMS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.38.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile
