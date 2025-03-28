Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1376 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 26.4% increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGMS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

