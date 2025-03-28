Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 314,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Captivision stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Captivision Stock Performance

CAPT opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Captivision has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Captivision Company Profile

Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.

