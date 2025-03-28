Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Shares Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 9,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Carbon Streaming Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.
About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
