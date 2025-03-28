Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
Cassava Sciences Trading Down 2.9 %
SAVA stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -1.24. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $42.20.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
