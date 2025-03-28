Celtic (LON:CCP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.46 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 160.60 ($2.08). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.11), with a volume of 2,950 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Celtic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Celtic Trading Down 1.5 %
Celtic (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 34.70 ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Celtic had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 17.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celtic plc will post 10.6918239 earnings per share for the current year.
About Celtic
Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.
