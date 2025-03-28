CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Acquired by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,718 shares during the quarter. CEMEX makes up about 0.9% of Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CEMEX worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $190,346,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in CEMEX by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,233,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after buying an additional 6,110,857 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 123.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,093,000 after buying an additional 7,986,204 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,039,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,903,000 after buying an additional 719,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

NYSE:CX opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

