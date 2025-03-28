Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Short Interest Update

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 687.0% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

CAMLF stock remained flat at $1.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

