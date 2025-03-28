CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of CF Industries worth $23,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.97 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Barclays cut their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.86.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

