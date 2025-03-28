Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 64.37%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CHKR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,219. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

