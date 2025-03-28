China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 24.10%.

CICHY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 78,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,724. The company has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.09. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

