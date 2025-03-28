China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 24.10%.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
CICHY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 78,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,724. The company has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.09. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
