CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHSCM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,793. CHS has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

