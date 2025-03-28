Cincinnati Insurance Co. Purchases 290,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. owned about 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $69,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

