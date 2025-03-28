Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,532 ($45.73) and last traded at GBX 3,518 ($45.55), with a volume of 2019401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,464 ($44.85).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.26) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,150 ($40.78).

The firm has a market cap of £15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,184.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,907.74.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 129,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($44.68) per share, with a total value of £4,463,005.75 ($5,778,101.70). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 268,297 shares of company stock worth $895,247,017. Insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

