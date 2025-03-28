Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE LDP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 59,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,579. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

