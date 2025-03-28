Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PSF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 14,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,707. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

