Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,723 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Xencor were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XNCR. StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

XNCR opened at $11.51 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $811.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. On average, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

