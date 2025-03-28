Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 1.2 %

HGV opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

