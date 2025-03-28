Comparing Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT)

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yellow and Pamt”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $5.24 billion 0.00 $21.80 million N/A N/A Pamt $714.65 million 0.39 -$31.80 million ($1.46) -8.78

Yellow has higher revenue and earnings than Pamt.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow N/A N/A N/A Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yellow and Pamt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pamt has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.71%. Given Pamt’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pamt is more favorable than Yellow.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Yellow shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Yellow has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yellow beats Pamt on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offered specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

