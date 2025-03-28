Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.18-11.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.490-9.635 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.180-11.770 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.85%.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNXC

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,367.48. The trade was a 19.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.