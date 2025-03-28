Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 42.3% increase from Conductor Global Equity Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Conductor Global Equity Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Conductor Global Equity Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,796. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. Conductor Global Equity Value ETF has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $13.74.
