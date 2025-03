Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 42.3% increase from Conductor Global Equity Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Conductor Global Equity Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,796. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. Conductor Global Equity Value ETF has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

About Conductor Global Equity Value ETF

The Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (CGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of equity securities issued by companies globally, that exhibit value characteristics. Holdings are selected using technical, fundamental, and quantitative analyses.

