Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($20.33) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,269,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $392.00.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Read More

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

