Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Conifer had a net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 335.82%.

CNFR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,156. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.55. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

