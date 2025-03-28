Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Conifer had a net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 335.82%.
Conifer Stock Performance
CNFR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,156. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.55. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.
Conifer Company Profile
