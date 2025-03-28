Contrasting Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD) and Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) and Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Media Pal”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $86.42 million 2.04 $4.08 million $0.05 102.80 Media Pal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Evolution Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Media Pal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

60.1% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Media Pal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Evolution Petroleum and Media Pal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 0 1 1 3.50 Media Pal 0 0 0 0 0.00

Evolution Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.46%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than Media Pal.

Profitability

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Media Pal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum 2.04% 2.42% 1.20% Media Pal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Evolution Petroleum beats Media Pal on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Media Pal

Media Pal Holdings, Corp. operates as a non-hazardous waste treatment and disposal facility. It operates a 250-gallon per minute waste stream separation system at the Wyoming Avenue terminal facility. This system separates liquid waste streams and pumpable waste streams containing a mixture of liquids and solids. Its customers are located primarily throughout the Great Lakes region. The company, formerly known as Rich Coast, Inc. Media Pal Holdings, Corp. was founded in 1936 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

