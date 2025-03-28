Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.0% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,702,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,287,000 after buying an additional 106,002 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $10,836,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.89.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

