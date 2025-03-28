Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Down 46.5% in March

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 553,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.20. 252,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.36. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $9.33.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

