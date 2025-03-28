CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CRH by 40.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 1,814.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in CRH by 32.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CRH’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

