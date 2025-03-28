CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGS. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

In other CSG Systems International news, Director Ronald Cooper sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $599,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,793.82. This represents a 17.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,065,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after purchasing an additional 88,216 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,222,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 104,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

