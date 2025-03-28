CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get CSL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

CSL Stock Performance

About CSL

OTCMKTS CSLLY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. 76,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,807. CSL has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.