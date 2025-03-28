CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,210,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 288,248 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in CSX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,570,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,680,000 after buying an additional 55,981 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 471.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,808,000 after buying an additional 5,568,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

