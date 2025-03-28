Cybersecurity Stocks To Research – March 28th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to the shares of companies that offer products and services designed to protect networks, systems, and data from cyber threats. These stocks are typically associated with firms specializing in areas like threat detection, encryption, antivirus solutions, and overall digital risk management. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.31. 15,468,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,291,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.68. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $147.22 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.25. 1,280,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.80, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.35.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. 2,715,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,073,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.31. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

