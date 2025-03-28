CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.23. CytoDyn shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,440,438 shares trading hands.
CytoDyn Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $294.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.
About CytoDyn
CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.
