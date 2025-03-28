D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

About GeoVax Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GeoVax Labs by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.