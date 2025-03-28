D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GeoVax Labs
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Momentum Stocks Near 52-Week Highs to Watch for More Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Microsoft’s Big Malaysia Bet Could Pay Off for Investors
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The 5 Most Oversold Stocks on the Market Are…
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.