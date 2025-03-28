Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Announces Earnings Results

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $40.46 million for the quarter.

Dacotah Banks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DBIN stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. Dacotah Banks has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

Dacotah Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Dacotah Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

