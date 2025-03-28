Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, an increase of 164.6% from the February 28th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Danakali Price Performance

Shares of SBMSF remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Danakali has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.

