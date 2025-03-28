DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 2.7 %
DTEA opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.