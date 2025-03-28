DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 2.7 %

DTEA opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.