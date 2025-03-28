Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.54%.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

Shares of DWSN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,288. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

About Dawson Geophysical

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.