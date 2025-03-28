Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.54%.
Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance
Shares of DWSN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,288. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.
About Dawson Geophysical
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dawson Geophysical
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.