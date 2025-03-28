Decker Manufacturing Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:DMFG)

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.
Decker Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of Decker Manufacturing stock remained flat at $50.00 on Thursday. Decker Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.
Decker Manufacturing Company Profile
