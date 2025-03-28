Decker Manufacturing Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:DMFG)

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

Decker Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Decker Manufacturing stock remained flat at $50.00 on Thursday. Decker Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.

Decker Manufacturing Company Profile

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

