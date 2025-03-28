Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Lifted by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 409.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,563 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $18,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $116.95 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

