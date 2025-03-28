Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. 8,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $17.56 million and a P/E ratio of 30.27. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

Get Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF alerts:

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (QQQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current annual income of 20% by selling daily index call spreads on the Nasdaq 100. QQQT was launched on Jun 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.