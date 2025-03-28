denkapparat Operations GmbH Purchases New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $629,197,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 243,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,243,000 after acquiring an additional 44,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $226.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.14. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.88 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

