Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 149,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 94,672 shares.The stock last traded at $47.52 and had previously closed at $47.79.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
