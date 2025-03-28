Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 149,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 94,672 shares.The stock last traded at $47.52 and had previously closed at $47.79.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,195.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,943,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after buying an additional 3,869,164 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,700,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 88,948 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,928,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 469,893 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,006,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 853,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

