Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.05 and last traded at $82.73. 247,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,084,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.24.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $573.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.56.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,921,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,731,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $967,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $935,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.