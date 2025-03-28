Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.05 and last traded at $82.73. 247,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,084,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.24.
The firm has a market capitalization of $573.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.56.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
