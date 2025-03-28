DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.68, but opened at $9.45. DLocal shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 372,373 shares.

DLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in DLocal by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in DLocal by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,351,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 860,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

