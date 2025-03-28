DnB Asset Management AS Buys 3,802 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 0.6% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.08% of S&P Global worth $128,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $508.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.19 and its 200 day moving average is $510.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.86.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

