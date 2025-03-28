DnB Asset Management AS Has $36.75 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,125,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 422,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Prescient Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $100.45 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01. The firm has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

