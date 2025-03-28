DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWOFree Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,566 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 1.2% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.86% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $277,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after buying an additional 142,450,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,359,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,690,000 after purchasing an additional 99,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after acquiring an additional 417,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,511,000 after buying an additional 134,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $214.29 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.25.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

