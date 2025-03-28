Donald T. Gardner III Sells 3,000 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $120,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,503.58. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. 26,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEQU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,545,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

