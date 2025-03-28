Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Donaldson worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,951,425. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

